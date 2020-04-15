Aurette Geu

MADISON — Services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, formerly of Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Maple Crest Health Center in Omaha.
ATKINSON — Private services for Roger Carr, 91, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 86 of Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald J. Tappe, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
MADISON — Services for Betty Makelin, 91, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home in Madison.
MASKELL — Inurnment for Eunice K. Nelson, 91, Laurel, will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell at a later date.
SPENCER — Private graveside services for Margaret Fuhrer, 93, Butte, will be under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
STANTON — Services for Charlie Kethcart, 73, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died in a motor vehicle accident near Madison on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
NORFOLK — Peter J. “Pete” Nuccio Sr., 74, of West Point, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his son’s residence in Beemer. No services are planned.
A celebration of life for Lowell D. “Emil” Koerting, 81, Amarillo, Texas, will be held at a later date.