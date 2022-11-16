 Skip to main content
August Klug Jr.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for August L. “Bud” Klug Jr., 93, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

August Klug died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be designated to St John Lutheran Church or Lutheran High Northeast.

1929-2022

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

August Leon was born on April 24, 1929, at Madison to August and Marie (Buettner) Klug. He was baptized at Lutheran church in Madison and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He attended elementary school at St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1947. He remained a member of St. John’s for the remainder of his life, serving as financial secretary, elder, treasurer and assistant treasurer.

On Aug. 20, 1950, he married Wanda Buckendahl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. They lived in Battle Creek, where they raised four children: Larry, LuJean, Leslie and Lyndon.

After graduation, he was employed at Battle Creek Farmers Co-op where he retired after 42 years. In semi-retirement, he worked for Farmland Industries for three years. He was then employed at Producers Hybrids as district sales manager from 1993 to 2014 when he retired for the last time. He also worked as a substitute bus driver for Battle Creek Public Schools for 12 years and Lutheran High Northeast.

Bud was a member of Battle Creek Lions Club, serving as president, secretary/treasurer and zone chairman. He was a member of the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, was a trained EMT and served as fire chief and treasurer. He also served on the Madison County Weed Board.

Bud was chairman of the Community Pride Care Center and was very involved in its opening in 1989. He remained chairman until he moved to Norfolk in 2008.

Bud is survived by son Lyndon (Andee) Klug of Norfolk; daughter LuJean (Craig) Foster of Urbandale, Iowa; daughters-in-law Linda of Warsaw, Mo., and Melody of Omaha; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Gebbie, Jodi and Russ Witt, Ashley and Shawn Brogden, Meredith Ahrenholtz, Alyse and Craig Potthast, Jered and Lindsey Klug, Paige Klug and Melissa Klug; 10 great-grandchildren: Nicole Witt, Ryan Witt, Claire Brogden, Henry Brogden, Brady Potthast, Lilly Potthast, Jaxtin Klug, Maddix Klug, Kennedy Ponder and Major Klug; siblings Melvin and Corlyn Klug, Duane Klug, Richard Klug, Marilyn and Lester Scheffler; and sister-in-law Joyce Klug.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Wanda; parents August and Marie Klug; sons Larry Klug, Leslie Klug and a stillborn son and siblings Bernice Reitz, Virgil Klug, Lorraine Koehler Bloebaum, Carol Scheffler and Janette Klug.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

