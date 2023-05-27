 Skip to main content
Audrey Weigel

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at Bazile Mills. Her body was donated to science.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1932-2023

Audrey was born on March 20, 1932, on the farm northwest of Stanton to Rolland and Libbie (Kment) Clark. She attended School District 6 through the eighth grade. She accepted the Lord as her savior as a young girl. At the age of 54, she obtained her G.E.D. which had been a lifelong dream.

On March 20, 1949, she married Everett Ehrenberg in Creighton and spent the next 40 years as a farm wife. In 1987, the couple moved to Norfolk. Everett passed away in 1989.

On March 29, 1992, she married Reinhold Weigel in Norfolk. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery and home decoration. She was especially fond of her little dogs.

Survivors include her daughters, Carol Smith of Grand Island and Doris Kingsbury of Norfolk; granddaughter Amy (Corey) Franzen of Central City; great-grandchildren Kazz Jarmin, Dylan Jarmin, Kyra Franzen (dear friend CJ Wiley); brothers Dale (Jeanne) Clark, Larry (Reta) Clark; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friends Dave (Lu) Engelhaupt and family.

She was preceded in death by her spouses, E. Everett Ehrenberg and Reinhold Weigel; parents Rolland and Libbie Clark; and sons-in-law Jerry Smith and Bill Kingsbury.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Audrey Weigel

