NORFOLK — Services for Audrey M. Weaver, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Audrey Weaver died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
1930-2022
Audrey was born to Robert Reed and Christine (Meidinger) Cowie on May 11, 1930, in Aberdeen, S.D. She grew up on the family farm near Stratford, S.D., with her younger sister, Dorothy.
Audrey was baptized and confirmed in the local Dutch Reformed Church. She attended school in Stratford, graduating from high school in 1948.
Audrey married William Bain in 1949, and they had three children: Roger born in 1951, Dale in 1952 and Betty in 1953.
Audrey continued to live and work in South Dakota until her marriage ended in divorce in 1963.
She then moved to Norfolk to be near her sister, Dorothy Hupp. She joined the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, where she later met Milford Weaver. Audrey and Milford were married on Dec. 20, 1969. She gained a stepson, Dennis Weaver, whom she loved and raised as a son.
Audrey was employed by the Nebraska Public Power District from 1963 until her retirement in 1988. She started as a switchboard operator and advanced to other clerical and administrative positions.
Audrey was a servant leader involved in many organizations. She served children as a Brownie Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader and as a Sunday School teacher. She served her church as a Wesleyan Group leader. She was active in the United Methodist Women’s group.
Audrey was an active member of the Eastern Star and served as past matron as well as Eastern Star grand representative to British Columbia, Canada. She was also active in the Daughters of the Nile, Naplis Temple 66 in Norfolk.
Audrey and Milford enjoyed travel and trailer camping together. They spent a few winters in Texas. Audrey loved quilting, crocheting and knitting. She loved plants and outdoor flowers.
Audrey’s Bible is well worn. She read daily devotionals and was in a Bible study at church. Her Christian faith was strong and her love for the Lord.
Audrey is survived by Milford, her spouse of 52 years; three sons, Roger (Meg) Bain of Clarksville, Tenn., Dale (Sherlyn) Bain of Overland Park, Kan., and Dennis (Annie) Weaver of Bethalto, Ill.; grandchildren Ryan (Amanda) Bain, Stacey (Bob) Stark, Sarah (Chris) Miller, Rachel Bain, Brandon (Erin) Austin, Jill Weaver and Nicole Weaver; and great-grandchildren Jason Roberts and Ava Austin.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Jim Hupp; daughter Betty; stepson Jerry; and grandson Bryce.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.