NORFOLK — Services for Audrey M. Weaver, 91, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Audrey Weaver died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Services for DeAnna M. Smith, 83, were Thursday, Jan. 13, at Christ Congregational Church of Fort Morgan, Colo. The Rev. David Schlieter officiated. Burial will be at the Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date this spring at the Beemer Cemetery i…
ELGIN — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Carl Ernesti Jr. died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, Atkinson, and her spouse, Ted Manzer, 94, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Private services Linda Alfs, 74, Madison, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Brenda F. Prill, 82, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Page Cemetery in Page.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.