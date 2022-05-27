 Skip to main content
Audrey Trudell

NIOBRARA — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Audrey Trudell died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Continental Springs Nursing Home in South Sioux City.

HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice Holm, 100, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Clarice Holm died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Elizabeth “Betty” Pelham, 74, Denver, Colo., passed away on May 6, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on March 5, 1948, in the town of Osmond and was the daughter of the late Willis and Lorraine Nissen. She graduated from Osmond High School and continued her education in…

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Garth G. Swett, 30, Long Pine, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 1, at the Ainsworth Assembly of God Church. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice I. Holm, 100, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Coleridge City Cemetery.

HASTINGS — Memorial services for Alene Ochsner Monson, formerly of Madison, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the First Presybterian Church in Hastings. Alene Ochsner Monson died Oct. 11, 2021, in Lincolnshire, Ill.

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Bloomfield mayor Philip Schroeder, 53, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

