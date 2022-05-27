NIOBRARA — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Audrey Trudell died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Continental Springs Nursing Home in South Sioux City.
HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice Holm, 100, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Clarice Holm died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Elizabeth “Betty” Pelham, 74, Denver, Colo., passed away on May 6, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on March 5, 1948, in the town of Osmond and was the daughter of the late Willis and Lorraine Nissen. She graduated from Osmond High School and continued her education in…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Garth G. Swett, 30, Long Pine, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 1, at the Ainsworth Assembly of God Church. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice I. Holm, 100, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Coleridge City Cemetery.
HASTINGS — Memorial services for Alene Ochsner Monson, formerly of Madison, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the First Presybterian Church in Hastings. Alene Ochsner Monson died Oct. 11, 2021, in Lincolnshire, Ill.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Bloomfield mayor Philip Schroeder, 53, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.