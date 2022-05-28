STANTEE — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Revs. James Marrs and Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Catholic Cemetery in Santee. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and continue until service times at the community center, with nightly wake services at 7 p.m.
Audrey Trudell died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Continental Springs Nursing Home in South Sioux City.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.