Audrey Trudell

STANTEE — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Revs. James Marrs and Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Catholic Cemetery in Santee. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and continue until service times at the community center, with nightly wake services at 7 p.m.

Audrey Trudell died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Continental Springs Nursing Home in South Sioux City.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

Clarice Holm

Clarice Holm

HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice Holm, 100, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Clarice Holm died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Loren Petersen

Loren Petersen

OMAHA — Private memorial services for Dr. Loren P. Petersen, 84, will be conducted under the direction of John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.

Margaret Reisdorff

Margaret Reisdorff

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Union Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stonace…

Harold Sudbeck

Harold Sudbeck

LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, are pending with Home for Funerals — Randolph. Harold Sudbeck died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Denyce Towle

Denyce Towle

Denyce M. “Dee Dee” Towle, 94, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, Colo. No services are planned.

Jane Christiansen

Jane Christiansen

NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will be officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at …

Ronald Gerber

Ronald Gerber

RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Home for Funerals …

Jean Ganzel

Jean Ganzel

Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

