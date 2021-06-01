OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1950-2021
Audrey Jo Thiemann, daughter of Harold and Cora (Ensminger) Sanderson, was born May 24, 1950, at Tilden. She attended school in Oakdale and graduated from Neligh-Oakdale High School.
On Feb. 22, 1969, Audrey was united in marriage to Joseph Thiemann. They were blessed with one daughter, Shelley.
Audrey lived in Oakdale and later in Neligh, where she worked at Dollar General. She loved to knit, crochet, fish and spend time with her great-grandchildren and especially her dog, Bugs.
Audrey enjoyed golfing at the Neligh Golf Course and writing poetry.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Shelley Thiemann of Oakdale; two granddaughters, Tiffany Thiemann of Neligh and Kylie (Justin) Tillotson of Tilden; five great-grandchildren, Brynley, Avery, Callie, Jaxon and Rhiatt; two brothers, Jim (Phyllis) Sanderson of Oakdale and Robert (Annette) Sanderson of Denison, Iowa; her beloved dog, Bugs; six nieces; four nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph Thiemann; her father, Harold Sanderson; her mother, Cora Elizabeth Wagner; her brothers, Mike Sanderson and Richard Sanderson; her stepdaughter, Rusty Zoubek; and a stepson, Joey Thiemann.