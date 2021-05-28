You have permission to edit this article.
Audrey Thiemann

TILDEN — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

TILDEN — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence.

SPENCER — Services for Melvin Reiser, 68, Butte, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Revs. Richard Reiser and Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Po…

CREIGHTON — Services for Melfred Frank, 91, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

BASSETT — Services for Dennis R. Graf, 75, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Inurnment at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery preceded the service.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby J. Keyes Jr., 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Private inurment will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Allery A. Brommer, 30, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at LifePoint Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden.

SPENCER — Services for Ruth McAllister, 91, Spencer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph R. Sund will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

