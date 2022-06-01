Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.
Audrey Schlack died May 23, 2022, at her home.
1925-2022
Audrey Viola Schlack was the only child born to her parents, Ludwig B. Larson and Mabel Montgomery Larson, in Wayne on Aug. 20, 1925.
She was married to Virgil E. Schlack in Norfolk on June 20, 1946. To them one son, Gregory Kyle Schlack, was born on Feb. 15, 1948.
The Schlacks moved to Boulder, Colo., in 1964, where they owned and operated the Schlack Dental Laboratory for 25 years. Audrey died on May 23, 2022, at home.
Audrey was preceded in death by her spouse, Virgil on Nov. 11, 2011; their son, Greg, on June 19, 2007; her parents and her grandparents.
A reception will follow the services at the church.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be sent to Homewatch Caregivers, P.O. Box 20886, Boulder, CO 80308.