Audrey Schlack

Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.

Audrey Schlack died May 23, 2022, at her home.

1925-2022

Audrey Viola Schlack was the only child born to her parents, Ludwig B. Larson and Mabel Montgomery Larson, in Wayne on Aug. 20, 1925.

She was married to Virgil E. Schlack in Norfolk on June 20, 1946. To them one son, Gregory Kyle Schlack, was born on Feb. 15, 1948.

The Schlacks moved to Boulder, Colo., in 1964, where they owned and operated the Schlack Dental Laboratory for 25 years. Audrey died on May 23, 2022, at home.

Audrey was preceded in death by her spouse, Virgil on Nov. 11, 2011; their son, Greg, on June 19, 2007; her parents and her grandparents.

A reception will follow the services at the church.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be sent to Homewatch Caregivers, P.O. Box 20886, Boulder, CO 80308.

Frank Jones

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Frank “Bubby” Jones, 91, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Iona Carstens

NORFOLK — Services for Iona F. Carstens, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. at Knoll Crest Cemetery in Naper.

Douglas Nuttelmann

NORFOLK — Private services for Douglas Nuttelmann, 89, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Frank Jones

NIOBRARA — Services for Frank “Bubby” Jones, 91, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Frank Jones died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lowell Thoma

NORFOLK — Services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sherry Filip

O’NEILL — Private services for Sherry L. Filip, 58, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Donald LeRoy

NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donald LeRoy died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Wagner Community Hospital in Wagner, S.D.

Donald Olsen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Olsen died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Columbus.

Genevieve Mossman

Private services and a celebration of life for Genevieve “Jenny” Mossman, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Howser Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

