Audrey Huntley

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Audrey A. Huntley, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday until service time at the chapel.

1942-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Audrey Ann passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Chicago,Ill,, the daughter of W. Dale and Vida (Von Core) Curtis. She moved with her family to Ralston in 1947 and graduated from Ralston High School in 1960. She then attended Omaha College and in 1962 moved to Hastings to attend X-ray technology school.

In 1964, she married Robert Huntley and moved to Norfolk where she began working for Lutheran Hospital for 35 years. She finished her career with MidWest Health Partners. Ann was admired by her many patients for her gentleness in performing mammograms.

Ann was an avid reader of history books. She loved to travel and did so all over the world. She also loved her animals, especially her horses.

She helped many young girls with their lives while showing horses. However, her passion was her children and grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her spouse of 58 years, Bob; their children, Pamela (Kelly) Uehling, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rob (Roxy) Huntley of Hadar; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Uehling, of Mesa, Ariz., and Cameron (Ella) Uehling, of Tucson, Ariz., currently serving in the military in Korea; four stepgrandchildren; one brother, Dale (Suki) Curtis; and two nephews, Brian and Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Norma Murray

NORFOLK — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister, Norma J. Murray, from complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Pamela Halsey

PIERCE — Memorial services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating.

Irene Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Frances Anson

EWING — Services for Frances Anson, 68, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Ewing.

Georg Williams

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for the Rev. Georg Williams, 71, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

Carole Steffen

Services for Carole Steffen, 86, of Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Remsen City Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa.

Donna James

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Robert Green

TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Green, 77, of Oakdale will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela Halsey

PIERCE — Services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

