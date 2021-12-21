Audrey Huntley

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Audrey A. Huntley, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday until service time at the chapel.
1942-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Audrey Ann passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Chicago,Ill,, the daughter of W. Dale and Vida (Von Core) Curtis. She moved with her family to Ralston in 1947 and graduated from Ralston High School in 1960. She then attended Omaha College and in 1962 moved to Hastings to attend X-ray technology school.
In 1964, she married Robert Huntley and moved to Norfolk where she began working for Lutheran Hospital for 35 years. She finished her career with MidWest Health Partners. Ann was admired by her many patients for her gentleness in performing mammograms.
Ann was an avid reader of history books. She loved to travel and did so all over the world. She also loved her animals, especially her horses.
She helped many young girls with their lives while showing horses. However, her passion was her children and grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her spouse of 58 years, Bob; their children, Pamela (Kelly) Uehling, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rob (Roxy) Huntley of Hadar; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Uehling, of Mesa, Ariz., and Cameron (Ella) Uehling, of Tucson, Ariz., currently serving in the military in Korea; four stepgrandchildren; one brother, Dale (Suki) Curtis; and two nephews, Brian and Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.