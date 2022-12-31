Audrey Grevson

NORFOLK — Audrey F. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service is planned for spring 2023.
1930-2022
Audrey was born on Sept. 11, 1930, in rural Stanton County, the first child of George J. and Luella M. (Butterfield) Strmiska, after which her Grandpa Butterfield declared her to be a “Tootie,” so she was known to her family as “Toots.”
She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and Stanton rural schools until the eighth grade and graduated from Stanton High School in 1949, where she participated in 4-H, was a twirler and played clarinet in the marching band. After high school, she worked at French’s Photography in Norfolk, printing photos from negatives.
Audrey married Jackie Junior Grevson on April 16, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Audrey and Jack lived south of Norfolk and farmed in Stanton County. Audrey excelled at being a stay-at-home mom and, with a gallon of paint and a few yards of calico or gingham, turned any farmhouse into a home.
Her fried chicken and gravy were the best. She sewed like a professional seamstress, kept an immaculate home, raised a huge garden of produce to can and freeze, and always planted red zinnias because they were her father-in-law’s favorite flower.
She made time to be a 4-H leader, was a Stanton County election judge and a member of a Stanton County extension club and garden club. She and her spouse enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. She and Jack were married for 65 years and were partners in a farming operation.
She was a willing participant in Jack’s tomfoolery with family, and together they made every holiday and birthday special. She was a shark at Rummikub and cards, and she was still riding her three-wheeled bicycle until two years ago. Audrey will be remembered for the support and love of her family and the strong values she instilled.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (KJ) Marshall of Bixby, Okla., Denise (Jim) Petersen of Texarkana, Ark., and Julie (Greg) McElvain of Castle Rock, Colo.; a son, Tim Grevson of Jefferson, Iowa; sisters Georgia (Phil) Harsch and Sheila Grevson of Stanton; a sister-in-law, Barbara Strmiska of Yakima, Wash.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jack, in 2015; parents George and Luella; and brother Charles Strmiska.
