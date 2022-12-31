 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. Highest snow totals will
be near the South Dakota border.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Audrey Grevson

Audrey Grevson

NORFOLK — Audrey F. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service is planned for spring 2023.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2022

Audrey was born on Sept. 11, 1930, in rural Stanton County, the first child of George J. and Luella M. (Butterfield) Strmiska, after which her Grandpa Butterfield declared her to be a “Tootie,” so she was known to her family as “Toots.”

She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and Stanton rural schools until the eighth grade and graduated from Stanton High School in 1949, where she participated in 4-H, was a twirler and played clarinet in the marching band. After high school, she worked at French’s Photography in Norfolk, printing photos from negatives.

Audrey married Jackie Junior Grevson on April 16, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Audrey and Jack lived south of Norfolk and farmed in Stanton County. Audrey excelled at being a stay-at-home mom and, with a gallon of paint and a few yards of calico or gingham, turned any farmhouse into a home.

Her fried chicken and gravy were the best. She sewed like a professional seamstress, kept an immaculate home, raised a huge garden of produce to can and freeze, and always planted red zinnias because they were her father-in-law’s favorite flower.

She made time to be a 4-H leader, was a Stanton County election judge and a member of a Stanton County extension club and garden club. She and her spouse enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. She and Jack were married for 65 years and were partners in a farming operation.

She was a willing participant in Jack’s tomfoolery with family, and together they made every holiday and birthday special. She was a shark at Rummikub and cards, and she was still riding her three-wheeled bicycle until two years ago. Audrey will be remembered for the support and love of her family and the strong values she instilled.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (KJ) Marshall of Bixby, Okla., Denise (Jim) Petersen of Texarkana, Ark., and Julie (Greg) McElvain of Castle Rock, Colo.; a son, Tim Grevson of Jefferson, Iowa; sisters Georgia (Phil) Harsch and Sheila Grevson of Stanton; a sister-in-law, Barbara Strmiska of Yakima, Wash.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jack, in 2015; parents George and Luella; and brother Charles Strmiska.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

