COLERIDGE — Graveside services for Audrey Bieg, 99, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Coleridge City Cemetery. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
She died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
———
Audrey (Wait) Bieg was born on Oct. 8, 1920, in Sioux City. As an infant, she was adopted by Lisle and Jessi (Kirkpatrick) Wait. She was raised in Coleridge and lived the majority of her life there.
On June 25, 1938, Audrey married Walt Bieg in Coleridge. They were happily married for 46 years and had one son, Gerald Lisle Bieg.
Audrey was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge.
Audrey is survived by her five granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Zilke of Coon Rapids, Minn., Patricia Krumrie of Bridgman, Mich., Amy Springer of Galien, Mich., Michelle Deau of Michigan City, Ind., and Penny Denton of Three Oaks, Mich.; great-grandchildren Zachary, Daniel and Emily Zilke, Shelby (Joseph) Krumrie Zielke, Cheyenne and Collin Krumrie, Joshua Springer, Alexis and Sierra Deau, Genevie Wenger; eight great-great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Walter John Bieg on Sept. 5, 1985; a son, Gerald Bieg in 2020; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Bieg.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Park View Haven Nursing Home and the Hartung Family for taking wonderful care of her for many years.