Ashly Heikes Carter

HARTINGTON — Services for Ashly R. Heikes Carter, 34, Omaha, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.