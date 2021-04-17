You have permission to edit this article.
Ashley Hurley

ATKINSON — Services for Ashley M. Hurley, 27, Grand Island, formerly of Atkinson, were Saturday, April 17, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.

She died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.

In other news

George Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for George Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Private burial will take place prior to the service in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Leg…

Lois Welch

NORFOLK — Services for Lois Welch, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home.

Janice Logan

NELIGH — Graveside services for Janice L. Logan, 80, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. John Peterson will officiate.

Ruth Smith

AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth C. Smith, 93, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Betty Schumacher

WAUSA — Services for Betty Jean Schumacher, 94, Wausa, will be on Wednesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Wausa with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Magnet cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. at th…

George Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for George Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Mildred Swim

ATKINSON — Services for Mildred L. Swim, 84, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery north of Newport.

Patricia Whitt

NORFOLK — Patricia A. Whitt, 76, Norfolk, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services will be held.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

