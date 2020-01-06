CREIGHTON — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1937-2020
Arvyn A. Neuhaus, son of Arthur and Lena (Boldt) Neuhaus, was born March 13, 1937, at Creighton. He graduated from Orchard High School.
In 1959, Arvyn married Reta C. Auman at Yankton. They were the parents of five children: Kimberly, Timothy, Coleen, Amy and Alan. Arvyn lived in Hoskins and was a retired truck driver.
Arvyn is survived by his spouse, Reta of Hoskins; his children, Kimberly (David) White of Wakefield, Timothy (Val) Neuhaus of Plainview, Coleen (Kip) Bressler of Hoskins, Amy (Dee) Johnson of Crofton and Alan (Tammy) Neuhaus of Hoskins; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Neuhaus of Denison, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and a sister, Betty.