NORFOLK — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Wakefield, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Helen Langel, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Wakefield, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Eva J. Kallhoff, 91, Battle Creek, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for LaVern Caskey, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
BASSETT — Services for Garneta J. Johnson, 94, Rose, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Duff Cemetery near Rose.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Evelyn Kroeger, 73, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wanda A. Brausey, 70, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery in Spencer, Iowa.
RANDOLPH — Services for Helen Tunink, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Lester J. Mann, 65, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 26, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4