CREIGHTON — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.