Arvin Anson

NELIGH — Services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Plainview CHI Health in Plainview.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry G. “Huck” Starkel, 81, Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Arlyce Grothe, 78, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
MADISON — Services for Betty L. Ray, 90, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home in Madison.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
NELIGH — Services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Plainview CHI Health in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Mary Phillips, 100, Norfolk, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce. No services are planned. Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
ATKINSON — Services for John Mathis, 70, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WINSIDE — Graveside services for Virgil L. Rohlff, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. Military rites will be conducted.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.