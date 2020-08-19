Arvin Anson

NELIGH — Graveside services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at CHI Health Plainview.
1934-2020
Arvin was born on Jan. 5, 1934, to Glen and Francis (Watson) Anson at Royal. He grew up on farms in the Royal, Osmond and Neligh areas. While growing up in Royal, he lived on what is now Ashfall Fossil Beds. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1951.
On Nov. 18, 1951, he was united in marriage to Ruth Dietz at Plainview. This union was blessed with four children. They farmed northwest of Neligh until he retired in 2000. They then moved to Neligh.
Arvin and Ruth celebrated 65 years of marriage before Ruth’s death in 2017.
Arvin had many interests and hobbies, including restoring old tractors, woodworking and creating decorative metal items. He also enjoyed having coffee with his friends and collecting many things large and small.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Sharon) Anson of Milton, Fla., Marvin (Nancy) Anson of Pickstown, S.D., Diane (Kevin) Blair of Brunswick and daughter-in-law Kate Anson of Orchard; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Neville Anson of Omaha; a sister, Alice Mahood of Grand Island; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Homewood of Billings, Mont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Ruth; a son, Timothy Anson; a grandson, Steven Anson; a great-granddaughter, Krista Anson; brothers David Anson and Delbert Anson; and sisters Audrey Bahr, Dorothy Emory, Lucille Anson and Rosalee Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plainview Area Health System foundation at PO Box 489, Plainview, NE 68769 and or the Plainview Manor foundation at PO Box 219, Plainview, NE 68769.
