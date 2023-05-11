NORFOLK — Services for Arturo Sanchez, 18, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Arturo Sanchez died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
2004-2023
Arturo was born May 10, 2004, in Norfolk to Felimon and Leonor Sanchez. He attended school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Public in 2022.
Arturo worked at GNC in Norfolk and loved spending time at the gym, especially weight-lifting. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived his parents, Felimon and Leonor Sanchez; a sister, Rosalva Sanchez; and a brother, Victor Sanchez.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruben and Antonia Sanchez and Aureliano Marquez and Fidencia Flores.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.