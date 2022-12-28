 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Jacobs

Arthur Jacobs

NORFOLK — Private burial for Arthur R. “Art” Jacobs, 92, Norfolk, was Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.

Arthur Jacobs died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2022

Art was born on Oct. 30, 1930, to Robert and Louise (Von Bergen) Jacobs in Norfolk. In 1947, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Colorado and served from 1947 to 1949.

On Oct. 29, 1950, he married the love of his life, Shirley Benck in Norfolk. They shared 53 years of marriage together.

Art was a truck driver for many years. He then went into the house-moving business called Town and Country House Movers. He moved many houses in Norfolk and surrounding towns. He was one of the best movers in the state.

After he retired from house moving, he operated a salvage yard. The two most important things in his life were God and family.

Left to cherish Art’s memories are his son, Robert Jacobs of Norfolk; daughters Sherry Jacobs of Norfolk, Ann (Bill) Jones of Castle Rock, Colo.; grandchildren Melodie (Nate) Nielsen-Carstens of Pierce, Jeffrey (Kandace) Ohler of Pilger and Kaylin (Aaron) Boni of Omaha; great-grandchildren Rowan, Zoey, Harrison, Royce, Lucca and Avielle.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Shirley in 2004; parents Robert and Louise; and sister Arlys.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Gerald Claussen

Gerald Claussen

WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Carol Straatmeyer

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

Corby O’Hare

Corby O’Hare

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Corby S. O’Hare, 74, Ainsworth, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Carol Straatmeyer

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Carol Straatmeyer died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Patricia Brauer

Patricia Brauer

STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Janice Wiedmeier

Janice Wiedmeier

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, Creighton, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.

Patricia Brauer

Patricia Brauer

STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Patricia Brauer died at her home on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Arthur Jacobs

Arthur Jacobs

NORFOLK — Private burial for Arthur R. “Art” Jacobs, 92, Norfolk, will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.

Patrick Finn

Patrick Finn

WAYNE — Services for Patrick C. Finn, 92, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Joseph Finn will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Pender.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara