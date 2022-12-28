NORFOLK — Private burial for Arthur R. “Art” Jacobs, 92, Norfolk, was Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.
Arthur Jacobs died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2022
Art was born on Oct. 30, 1930, to Robert and Louise (Von Bergen) Jacobs in Norfolk. In 1947, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Colorado and served from 1947 to 1949.
On Oct. 29, 1950, he married the love of his life, Shirley Benck in Norfolk. They shared 53 years of marriage together.
Art was a truck driver for many years. He then went into the house-moving business called Town and Country House Movers. He moved many houses in Norfolk and surrounding towns. He was one of the best movers in the state.
After he retired from house moving, he operated a salvage yard. The two most important things in his life were God and family.
Left to cherish Art’s memories are his son, Robert Jacobs of Norfolk; daughters Sherry Jacobs of Norfolk, Ann (Bill) Jones of Castle Rock, Colo.; grandchildren Melodie (Nate) Nielsen-Carstens of Pierce, Jeffrey (Kandace) Ohler of Pilger and Kaylin (Aaron) Boni of Omaha; great-grandchildren Rowan, Zoey, Harrison, Royce, Lucca and Avielle.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Shirley in 2004; parents Robert and Louise; and sister Arlys.
