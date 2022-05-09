 Skip to main content
Arthur Erickson

NORFOLK — Services for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Steve Jansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Steve Jansen, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Steve Jansen died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Harlan Good

CLEARWATER — Services for Harlan Good, 90, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Rodger Good will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veteran…

Jim Casey

NORFOLK — Services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jim Casey died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Lorna Warnke

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Ethel Huntley

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Ethel Huntley, 93, Bloomfield, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ethel Huntley died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

