NORFOLK — Services for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
HARTINGTON — Services for Steve Jansen, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Steve Jansen died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
CLEARWATER — Services for Harlan Good, 90, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Rodger Good will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veteran…
NORFOLK — Services for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jim Casey died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Ethel Huntley, 93, Bloomfield, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ethel Huntley died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.