NORFOLK — Service for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Kaiser will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time also on Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1941-2022
Arthur Richard “Dick” Erickson, the son of Art and Faye (Carter) Erickson, was born April 6, 1941, in St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, and died May 8, 2022, in Norfolk at the age of 81 years, one month and two days. He was baptized on Dec. 21, 1941, along with his mother, Faye, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa.
Dick attended schools in Audubon, Gray and Viola Center. In 1957, Dick’s family bought a farm close to Exira. This is where he graduated high school in 1959. His class of 1959 was the last class to graduate from the old Exira school.
During high school, Dick was a member of the Exira football team that went undefeated the years he played. He suffered a knee injury which continued to give him issues throughout his life.
After graduation, Dick went to Omaha to attend Universal Trade School, where he graduated with a degree in auto mechanics. While at school, Dick met the love of his life, Carol Chambers, while working at Immanuel Hospital. In the spring of 1961, Dick proposed, and they were married on Oct. 7, 1961.
While they resided in Exira, Iowa, son Richard and daughter Jeanie were born. After moving to Omaha in the fall of 1963, they had a second daughter, Lisa, born 1966. In 1966, the family moved to Colorado, where they lived until 1972. The family moved back to Omaha, where they lived for three years before moving to Denison, Iowa. In 1979, a “happy accident” occurred when Tim was born.
Dick was very active in Zion Lutheran Church. Being from Iowa and living in Colorado, Dick was a huge Iowa Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos fan. This was passed down to his children and grandchildren. His last two houses included a “Denver Broncos room.”
After retiring in 2003, Dick worked for Crawford County fair board. During retirement, Dick enjoyed wood working, cooking, spending time with his family and taking trips to Colorado. One of his favorite trips was to Washington, D.C., and not genealogy trips to Missouri. In 2019, Dick and Carol moved next door to their son, Rich, and his spouse, Jodi, in Battle Creek, where Jeanie and Randy also reside.
Survivors include his spouse, Carol; children: Rich and spouse Jodi Erickson, Jeanie and spouse Randy Wilken, all of Battle Creek, Lisa Erickson of Norfolk, Tim and spouse Sara Erickson of Grimes, Iowa; grandchildren: Rich and Alice Erickson of Madison, Ala., Shawn and Paige Erickson of Battle Creek, Caleb Erickson of Norfolk, Austin Erickson of Omaha, Nikki and Jake Dingess of Omaha, Josh and Serena Hensley of Omaha, Shama and Dually Shelley of Dow City, Iowa, Chad Chapek and Nicole Polt of Norfolk, Heather Dvorak of Norfolk, Jordan Wilken of Lincoln, Eli Erickson and Cara Erickson of Grimes, Iowa. He was “Big Papa” to 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He also is survived by his sisters, Judy Crampton and Susie Riesgaard (Craig); brothers Dale Erickson, Alan Erickson (Jerene) and Robert Erickson (Cindy); and longtime friends Greg Hawley (Pam) and Dean Garnett (Marilyn).
Preceding him in death were his parents, Faye and Art Erickson; mother-in-law and father-in-law Ed and Althea Chambers; brothers-in-law Mark Crampton, Tom McGee and David Chambers; and sister-in-law Rose Erickson.
Organist will be Emily Carlson. Pallbearers will be Rich Erickson, Jake Dingess, Shawn Erickson, Josh Hensley, Caleb Erickson, Chad Chapek, Eli Erickson and Austin Erickson.
