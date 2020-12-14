Arthur Conley

NORFOLK — Services for Arthur W. Conley, 90, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Juan Velazquez Vazquez, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Jovita Fernandez, 78, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
ALBION — Private services for Howard “Pete” Mills, 93, Albion, will be Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736, Sons of the Ame…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Kim J. Meyer, 64, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
CLARKSON — Private services for Patsy Koehn, 84, Clarkson, will be conducted. Private burial will be at Clarkson National Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Joy Hillman, 74, Randolph, formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Randolph.
STANTON — Services for Gerald E. Miller, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Clifford R. Filips, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with inurnment in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.