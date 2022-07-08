Arthur Busshardt

NELIGH — Services for Arthur A. Busshardt, 99, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
- 1923-2022
Our Lord and Savior welcomed Art with open arms on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Arthur August Busshardt was born on April 6, 1923, to August and Lillian (Zimmerman) Busshardt in Watertown, Wis. The eldest of four siblings, and while still a teenager, Art was charged with immense family responsibilities upon the early death of his father.
Art was a graduate of Watertown High School and the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla.
On Aug. 6, 1943, while employed at the Glenn L. Martin Aeronautics Plant in Omaha, he met and was united in marriage to Alice Pollock at the First Presbyterian Church in Omaha. They resided in Neligh their entire 77 years of married life. Two daughters were born to them: Jacquelyn (the late Jim) Dekker of Cedarburg, Wis., and the late Pamela (Lyle) Schwartz of Norfolk.
Together Art and Alice established and operated Art’s Radio & TV as the only certified RCA dealer in the area. As a licensed electrical contractor, he single-handedly wired many homes in the area.
He was a devoted Christian, a proud member of Calvary Bible Church dedicated to serving for many years as the church treasurer — even preaching several sermons during the absence of pastors. He was a longtime member (W0UJQ) in the Buzzards Roost Amateur Radio Club and also served on the Neligh District School Board and as a member of the Neligh Fire Department.
For years, Art served as the maintenance engineer for the Lincoln and Sioux City television stations transmission towers located south of Neligh. He kept the area television service on the air and viewers extremely happy even when it meant him trudging through snow drifts late at night during Nebraska’s unrelenting snowstorms in order to get the transmitters back on the air. He also took pride in looking after his many radio and television customers, often without any charges when his trip involved a minor equipment adjustment or when he could see an elderly customer had very limited resources.
Art was a kind, generous and caring man always willing to lend a helping hand to a person in need.
In what little spare time there was, he loved spending time with his family and friends traveling through 40 states on family vacations, visiting his Wisconsin family, reading his Bible and helping out at church, and playing games of Aggravation with friends (especially their BFFs and neighbors Joe and Fern Philben). In addition to his pride in his family, he was extremely proud of maintaining the beautiful manicured property at 105 J Street over the years. Every year, he and Alice planted a large vegetable garden and shared the harvest with so many in the community, including the Neligh Senior Center.
Arthur is survived by his beloved daughter, Jacquelyn of Cedarburg; a son-in-law, Lyle Schwartz of Norfolk; a brother, Donald (Shirley) Busshardt of Watertown, Wis.; three grandchildren, Jeff (Sue) Weber of Fox Point, Wis., Tony (Morgan) Schwartz of Stanton and Sara (Shawn) Perry of Bennington; two stepgrandsons, Todd (Steven Donatello) Dekker of Mequon, Wis., and Erick (Megan) Dekker of Cedarburg; six great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his cherished spouse, Alice; his daughter, Pamela; his parents; a brother; a sister; and a son-in-law .
Art’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all who so lovingly cared for their dad during the times when they were unable to be with him. For fear of inadvertently leaving a name out, you all know to whom this appreciation is extended.
Sincere gratitude is expressed to Dr. Roger Rudloff, the staff at Antelope Memorial Hospital, Arbor Care Center and Asera Care Hospice; and Pastor Peter Sample for their loving care during his later years.
“Our Dad will be truly missed and forever loved not only by his family but also by all who knew and loved him. Thank you, Dad, for everything! For being our greatest role model and for providing so well for our family. May you rest in peace — no more sadness or confusion. We love you and look forward to the day when we will all be together again.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Arbor Care Center, Asera Care Hospice or a charity of your choice. But knowing Art, he would be pleased if people would just offer a word or act of kindness and generosity to another individual.
