 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Bartlett

CROFTON — Services for Arthur L. Bartlett, 85, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Arthur Bartlett died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Tags

In other news

Gary Stover

Gary Stover

NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Ho…

Jane Reuss

Jane Reuss

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Clo Shamblen

Clo Shamblen

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Clo A. Shamblen, 81, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Plainview Congregational Church.

Paul Schulte

Paul Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for Paul J. Schulte, 88, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Gua…

Donald LeRoy

Donald LeRoy

NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Ponca Agency Building in rural Niobrara. Dwight Howe will officiate with burial in Ponka Cemetery in Niobrara.

Gary Stover

Gary Stover

NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veter…

Donna Lyons

Donna Lyons

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna R. (Barlow) Lyons, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing Cemetery.

Dean Janke

Dean Janke

WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial with military rites will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Jerome Kallhoff

Jerome Kallhoff

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden. Military rites will be provided by American L…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara