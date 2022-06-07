CROFTON — Services for Arthur L. Bartlett, 85, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Arthur Bartlett died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Clo A. Shamblen, 81, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Plainview Congregational Church.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul J. Schulte, 88, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Gua…
NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Ponca Agency Building in rural Niobrara. Dwight Howe will officiate with burial in Ponka Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veter…
CLEARWATER — Services for Donna R. (Barlow) Lyons, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial with military rites will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden. Military rites will be provided by American L…