Art Willer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Art D. Willer, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
He died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1954-2019
Born Oct. 25, 1954, in Le Mars, Iowa, Art was the son of Darrell and Bonidel (Nailor) Willer. He attended grade school in Wisner and Moville. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School in Moville.
He married Karry Hill on Aug. 24, 1973, in Moville.
Art’s entire career was spent at NMC. Spending time with family and his beloved dog was always important, and he also enjoyed being outside, watching NASCAR and enjoying a cold drink.
Cancer took Art much sooner than his family expected, but he gave it a vigorous fight and even gave his family a few laughs as they surrounded him in his final hours.
Survivors include his spouse, Karry Willer of Norfolk; his children, Chris (Jessica) Willer, Elli (Shy) Jasper and Andy (Jordan) Willer, all of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Lori) Willer of Moville; a sister, Kelly (Angel) Willer of Maryland; his in-laws, Jackie (Jeff) Bremer of Moville, Tom (Sara) Hill of Omaha and Vicki Dvoracek of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Bonidel; a brother, Jim; a sister, Peggy; and his in-laws, Albert (Betty) Hill and Ron Hill.
Soloist Doug Tunink will sing “The Farewell Song” while recorded music will be “With Hope,” “I’ll See You Again” and “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.