LINCOLN — Art Bossard, 90 of Lincoln, a recent resident of Bickford Senior Living, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at Tabitha the Journey House with his family by his side. He will be remembered fondly for his warmth, friendliness and good humor. It was his joy to raise three sons, encouraging them to reach for the stars, but at the same time providing loving support to achieve their aspirations

Art was born on Aug. 18, 1929, to Arthur and Amelia (Behmer) Bossard in Norfolk. After high school and Norfolk Community College, he worked at the Norfolk Daily News beginning an apprenticeship as a linotype operator. On Jan. 6, 1951, he and his sweetheart, Ruth Lamm, eloped to Yankton, S.D. They were married 62 years. After living two years in Norfolk, they moved to Lincoln where Art worked at the Lincoln Journal-Star and became the composing room shop steward serving as a union leader.

In retirement, Art and Ruth enjoyed involvement in many activities together including family events, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, travel and especially following the Husker football team.

Art was a believer in Jesus Christ and will be remembered lovingly by his family: son, Michael Bossard and his wife, Sherri, of Lincoln; son, Patrick Bossard and his wife, Jeannette, of Beverly Hills, Fla.; and son Brian Bossard and his wife, Monica, of Lincoln; grandchildren: Ben Bossard, his wife Jennifer, and their sons, Josiah, Jacob, and Eli; Luke Bossard, his wife Ruth and their children Brooks, Majo, Mila, and Beatrice, Travis Bossard and his wife Annie, Linlin Luo, Alethea Leondakis and her son, Cillian, Vincent Bossard and his son, Manuel Arthur, Jill Hull, her husband Tyler and their children Easton, Declan, Hadlee, Knox, and Sutton, and Sarah Bossard. Art is also survived by his sister, Norma Jean Pearson (Ed) of Citrus Heights, California.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, with the Rev. Bob Rice officiating. Burial will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.

Memorials are designated for two needy Venezuelan families. Make checks to Mike Bossard. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com

