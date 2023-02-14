 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Locations near and north of a line from Seward to
Wahoo to Blair to Woodbine.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Aron Spray

Aron Spray

MADISON —Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday also at the funeral chapel.

Aron Spray died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1983-2023

Aron was born on May 10, 1983, to Richard Leroy and Patricia (McPhail) Spray in Gloucester, Mass. His family later moved to Madison, and Aron attended grade school in Madison, graduating from Madison High School in 2001. After graduation, Aron continued living in Madison and working there.

He married Melinda “Mindy” Hoffman on April 2, 2011, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The couple lived in Madison, and he worked at Todd’s BBI.

Aron loved music and going to concerts. He loved all of Boston sports. He enjoyed trivia and being the smartest person of the most random information.

Survivors include his spouse, Mindy Spray of Madison; his mother, Patti Spray of Madison; his siblings, Shayla (Travis) Schwartzer of Norfolk, Cody Allen Spray of Norfolk and Mariah Thompson of Madison; grandmother Joyce McPhail of Gloucester; and his nieces and nephews.

Casketbearers will be Steve Hoffman, Ryne Thompson, Calan Hoffman, Shad Butterfield, Marcus Pojar and Jesse Claytor. Honorary casketbearers will be Cody Spray, Chad Hoffman, Ryan Greene and all his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Spray.

Those attending the service are asked to wear concert or band shirts or sports attire. No Yankee’s gear. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to UNOS (United Network of Organ Sharing) https://unos.org/give/#GiveForm.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

