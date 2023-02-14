MADISON —Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday also at the funeral chapel.
Aron Spray died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1983-2023
Aron was born on May 10, 1983, to Richard Leroy and Patricia (McPhail) Spray in Gloucester, Mass. His family later moved to Madison, and Aron attended grade school in Madison, graduating from Madison High School in 2001. After graduation, Aron continued living in Madison and working there.
He married Melinda “Mindy” Hoffman on April 2, 2011, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The couple lived in Madison, and he worked at Todd’s BBI.
Aron loved music and going to concerts. He loved all of Boston sports. He enjoyed trivia and being the smartest person of the most random information.
Survivors include his spouse, Mindy Spray of Madison; his mother, Patti Spray of Madison; his siblings, Shayla (Travis) Schwartzer of Norfolk, Cody Allen Spray of Norfolk and Mariah Thompson of Madison; grandmother Joyce McPhail of Gloucester; and his nieces and nephews.
Casketbearers will be Steve Hoffman, Ryne Thompson, Calan Hoffman, Shad Butterfield, Marcus Pojar and Jesse Claytor. Honorary casketbearers will be Cody Spray, Chad Hoffman, Ryan Greene and all his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Spray.
Those attending the service are asked to wear concert or band shirts or sports attire. No Yankee’s gear. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to UNOS (United Network of Organ Sharing) https://unos.org/give/#GiveForm.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.