 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aron Spray

MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, of Madison are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Aron Spray died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Brian Nelson

Brian Nelson

WAYNE — Graveside services for Brian N. Nelson, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Carroll, will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.

Aron Spray

Aron Spray

MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, of Madison are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Frank Sramek

Frank Sramek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Stan Watson

Stan Watson

O’NEILL — Services for Stan Watson, 87, of O’Neill will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Lagreta Jensby

Lagreta Jensby

WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Carole Kimmel

Carole Kimmel

NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Rick Koehler

Rick Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Rick Koehler, 63, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.

Robert Hansen Sr.

Robert Hansen Sr.

BRISTOW — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, of Bristow will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bristow Community Hall. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate, with burial in Paddock Union Cemetery in rural O’Neill.

Frances Bartunek

Frances Bartunek

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Frances M. “Franny” Bartunek, 86, of Grand Island will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara