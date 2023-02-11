MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, of Madison are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Aron Spray died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Brian N. Nelson, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Carroll, will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, of Madison are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Stan Watson, 87, of O’Neill will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
OSMOND — Services for Rick Koehler, 63, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
BRISTOW — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, of Bristow will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bristow Community Hall. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate, with burial in Paddock Union Cemetery in rural O’Neill.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Frances M. “Franny” Bartunek, 86, of Grand Island will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.