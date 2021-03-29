Arnold Vollbrecht

STANTON — Memorial services for Arnold M. “Butch” Vollbrecht, 75, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Robert Schlismann will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Face masks are required for the visitation and service. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1946-2021
Arnold Melvon was born March 18, 1946, in Norfolk to Melvon and Daisey Viola (Long) Vollbrecht. He was raised on the family farm and attended school at District 24 and Stanton High School.
On March 6, 1965, Butch married Donna Wolf in Stanton. The couple was blessed with two sons, Todd and Tony.
Butch was self-employed for the past 20 years. He served as a groundskeeper for the Stanton City Cemetery and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, retiring in 2018 due to health issues. Also, he was a member of the Stanton Historical Society, a longtime member of AA, and a life-long member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
He is survived by wife Donna Vollbrecht of Stanton; sons Todd (Amy) Vollbrecht and Tony (Amy) Vollbrecht, both of Stanton; grandchildren Megan (Nathan) Wietfield, Nelson (Brianna) Vollbrecht, Sara (Grant) King and Parker Vollbrecht; great-grandchildren Taya Vollbrecht, Alyx Vollbrecht and Callie Wietfeld; sisters Rose Ann (Terry) Daniel of Meridian, Idaho, Nancy (Dick) Hunt of Caldwell, Idaho, and JoAnn Bucknedahl of Keneshaw; half brothers Don (Cindy) Vollbrecht of Norfolk and Ron Vollbrecht of Stanton; sisters-in-law Barbara Koenig of Norfolk, Ramona Andersen of Stanton, Diane K. Wolf of Stanton, Diane M. Wolf of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews; and loving dog Toby.
Butch was preceded in death by his mother, Viola, who passed away in February 2006; his father, Melvon, who passed away in July 2020; and brothers-in-law Kenneth Koenig, Merlin Andersen, Ray Wolf Jr., and Robert Wolf. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.