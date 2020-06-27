Arnold Praeuner

NORFOLK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
In other news
EMERSON — Graveside services for Daniel R. McTaggart, 74, Norfolk, were 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson. The Rev. Gerald Leise officiated.
SPRINGVIEW — Memorial services for Zak T. Palmer, 18, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the North Central Knights football field in Springview. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NAPER — Services for Wayne Ahlers, 91, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Naper.
WISNER — Services for Marion Rathke, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Beemer.
PENDER — Private services for Blanche M. (Hamann) Johnson, 76, Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender. The Rev. Teresa Bartlett will officiate with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walthill.
STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Robert Schlismann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Biehl will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
COLUMBUS — Services for Judith “Judy” Temme, 77, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Federated Church in Columbus. The Rev. Edward Yang will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at 2 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service.