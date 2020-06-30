Arnold Praeuner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 75 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1931-2020
Arnold was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Madison County to Louis and Meta (Steuck) Praeuner. He grew up on the family farm south of Battle Creek.
Arnold served in the U.S. Army from May 5, 1952, until May 6, 1954.
On June 10, 1956, Arnold married Constance “Connie” Werkmeister at the Congregational Church in Stanton. They made their home south of Battle Creek on the family farm. Arnold farmed until 1987.
Arnold enjoyed farming, fishing, carpentry, puzzles, flowers, sunsets and nature movies.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Praeuner of Arlington, Wash., Randy (Renee) Praeuner of Norfolk, Starr Praeuner of Arlington, Wash., Jeff (Michelle) Praeuner of Norfolk and Wayne (Tamela) Praeuner of Battle Creek; grandchildren Danica, Derrick, Jonathan and Clara Praeuner; and sisters Irene (Melvin) Freudenburg and Norma Knapp.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; and sisters Martha Magill and Catherine Meisinger.
