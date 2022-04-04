WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Masonic rites and military honors will be conducted. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Arnold Marr died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Memorials may be designated to the First United Methodist Church of Wayne or Eastern Star Children’s Home of Fremont.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.