BLOOMFIELD — Services for Arnold Lawson, 93, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
He died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Flaugh, 90, of Hartington are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn F. Kathol, 72, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
CREIGHTON — Services for Karen Cassill, 71, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
BURWELL — Memorial services for Jeanette (Donner) Matthies Braun, 72, of Burwell, formerly of Norfolk, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
SPENCER — Services for Agnes M. Mashino, 85, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson.
BANCROFT — A memorial service for Erma Eunice (Holmberg) Gatzemeyer, 78, Bancroft, will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at the Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate, with burial following in the Bancroft Cemetery. She died on Wednesday, Jan. 2…
NORFOLK — Services for Vicki B. Heelan, 82, Fort Myers, Fla., will be celebrated in Norfolk in June 2021 around her birthday. She died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home in Fort Myers. More details will appear in June. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.