BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Arnold Lawson, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.
He died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.