FOSTER — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday also at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster.
Arnold Gutz died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his residence in Osmond.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.