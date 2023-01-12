OSMOND — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Arnold Gutz died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his residence in Osmond.
O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clayton A. “Kay” Curtis, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of For…
HARTINGTON — Dakota P. Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle.
LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
CLEARWATER — Services for Jeanette A. Thiele, 87, Clearwater, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
