Arnold Gutz

Arnold Gutz

Arnold "Bud" Gutz

 Courtesy

OSMOND — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Arnold Gutz died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, at his residence in Osmond.

1927-2023

Arnold “Bud” Gutz was born to Amandus and Alvena (Pfanstiel) Gutz on Oct. 6, 1927, on the family farm near Osmond. Bud was baptized, confirmed and attended school at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Osmond. At an early age, he became a full-time farmer, until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in February 1951. He served with the 196th Regiment Combat Team at Fort Richardson, near Anchorage, Alaska, until his discharge in 1953.

While in the service, a neighbor girl, Maxine Wachholtz, wrote to Bud often and they became best friends. On May 23, 1954, Bud and Maxine were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They farmed for 20 years near Foster. Four daughters were born to their marriage. In 1975, the family moved to Bud’s parents farm near Osmond, where they lived for 45 years.

Bud and Maxine are members of Trinity Lutheran Church of Foster, where Bud served on multiple boards, taught bible class, and sang in the choir. He also served on the District 30 School Board in Foster. Bud had a natural connection with youth. He was considered a mentor by many young people, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bud was a charter member of the National Cattleman’s Association, the Nebraska Pork Producers, and served on Osmond’s Rural Fire Board for many years. He was also active in the American Legion Post 326 for more than 50 years.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Martin, Herbert, Richard, Hilda, Helen, Albert and Lydia, and spouses; and great-grandson Gabriel Maxey.

Survivors include his spouse, Maxine of Osmond; four daughters, Linda Hansen and Barb Maxey of Norfolk, Deb (Jerry) Pohlmann of Lincoln and Brenda (Ken) Schmit of Omaha; along with 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Bud enjoyed time with Maxine and their grandkids, riding four-wheelers, horses, softball, sledding on a car hood, snowmobiling and blue rock practice. The grandchildren always knew grandma would have the candy drawer stocked and they were eager to see grandpa, their official toy repairman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

