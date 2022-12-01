NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
Arnold “Ace” Crawford was born on July 12, 1957, to Arnold and Rosalie Crawford in O’Neill. He graduated from Plainview High School in May 1975 and joined the U.S. Navy in June of that same year. During an almost 28-year career, Ace served both active duty and reserves, including two deployments. He served in the fleet hospital during his service.
On May 3, 1980, Ace married his best friend, Betty Schroeder. During their marriage, they had three sons and several grandchildren. He worked several years in surgery at local hospitals in Norfolk, which included Our Lady of Lourdes, Lutheran and Faith Regional Health Services.
Ace had a love of reading and music. He enjoyed camping, helping with the Boy Scouts, watching football, playing music and learning new things. Above all, he loved his family and friends and could always be counted on to help.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where he played guitar for one of the Sunday morning services.
Ace is survived by sons Adam (Brandi) Crawford and Anthony (Nicole) Crawford of Norfolk; sisters Charlotte Neitzke and Lorraine (Willard) Freeman; and brothers Kevin (Tina) Crawford and Robert (Kristi) Crawford, all of Norfolk; grandchildren Jon Crawford, Erin Crawford and Syrien Duffy, all of Columbus, Melanie Crawford of Norfolk, and Elijah Crawford and Jaxon Crawford of Nebraska City.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty; parents; parents-in-law William and Doris Schroeder; son Marc Crawford; brother William Crawford; brothers-in-law Don Denkinger and Leon Neitzke; and sister-in-law Beverly Schroeder.
