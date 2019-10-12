LEIGH — Services for Arlyn Went, 85, Leigh, will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, with the Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Burial will be in the Leigh City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Went died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center. Memorials may be directed to those of the family’s choice.