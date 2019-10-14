LEIGH — Services for Arlyn Went, 85, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Leigh City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gass-Haney Funeral Home and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church, where there will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m
He died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1934-2019
Arlyn A. Went was born on April 28, 1934, in Columbus, to Albert and Edna (Sander) Went. He attended school in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1952.
On April 15, 1961, Arlyn was united in marriage to Bernice Hansen at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Arlyn and Bernice farmed south of Leigh for many years, and Arlyn also worked as a truck driver for McMullen Transfer, hauling cattle and irrigation pivots. After he retired, Arlyn drove truck delivering fuel for the Leigh Co-op.
Arlyn enjoyed bowling, old John Deere tractors, loved watching his sons play sports and spending time with his grandchildren.
Arlyn is survived by his sons, Noel Went of Norfolk and Allan (Tracy) Went of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Emma and Leah Went of Lincoln, Samantha (fiancé Jake Horeis) Went of Grand Island and Cody Went of Hastings; and a sister, Marilyn (Stanley) Settje of Leigh.
Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edna Went; his spouse, Bernice Went; a son, Leon Went; and a sister, Marcella (Edgar) Anderson.
Memorials may be directed to those of the family’s choice. A lunch will be served at the Legion Club in Leigh following the committal service.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.