COLUMBUS — Services for Arlyn Gehring, 84, Platte Center, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Samantha Nichols will officiate. Private burial at Zion Lutheran Grand Prairie Cemetery will take place prior to the service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
1935-2019
Arlyn Gehring was born on Jan. 22, 1935, to Johnny and Alvina (Fittje) Gehring in Platte County. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church Grand Prairie. He attended Platte County District 28 grade school and graduated from Platte Center High School.
Arlyn attended Milford Technical School, studying tool and die, and went to work for Dale Electronics prior to his marriage.
Arlyn was united in marriage to Claudia Wauer on July 8, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church Grand Prairie. The couple moved to their farm in 1967, where they have lived ever since.
After his retirement in 1994, Arlyn continued to farm with his son, Jon. Arlyn enjoyed fast pitch softball, watching sporting events and especially enjoyed listening to his daughter, Ann’s singing and playing. He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church Grand Prairie.
Arlyn is survived by his spouse, Claudia Gehring of Platte Center; a son, Jon (Sarah) Gehring of Platte Center; a daughter, Ann (Arlyn) Cattau of Columbus; a son, Allen (Julie) Gehring of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; a brother, Melvin (Verona) Gehring of Columbus; a sister, Norma Jean (Donald) Sjuts of Humphrey; a sister, Connie Tabler of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Norma Gehring of Platte Center; a brother-in-law, Layton (Carole) Wauer of Rapid City, S.D.; and several nieces and nephews.
Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Alvina Gehring, and a brother, Larry Gehring.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.