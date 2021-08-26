Arllys Hansen

STANTON — Services for Arllys E. Hansen, 101, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller and Deacon Al Wolverton will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. rosary at the church.
Hansen died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is directing arrangements.
1920-2021
Arllys Elaine Hansen was born Jan. 21, 1920, on the family homestead in Bega, a Swedish settlement in Stanton County. She was the oldest child of Ray and Alice (Deihl) Johnson, followed by Yvonne, Loren, and Barbara.
Arllys attended Bega School through the 10th grade and graduated from Stanton High School in 1937. Arllys took normal school training at Stanton High School and Wayne State Normal School and Teacher’s College and upon graduation taught in country schools in Stanton County, including at Bega School.
Arllys met Leo B. Hansen of Tilden on a double date, and Leo was not her date. Leo was working for Harold Beeney at Stanton Hatchery at the time. Upon her return from a summer job in California, a chance meeting at the county fair over a year later reacquainted them. The following week, Leo stopped by Bega School where Arllys was teaching and asked her on a date. That was the beginning of their lifelong journey together.
Leo joined the Army before World War II started and was stationed at Camp Roberts, Calif. Arllys moved to California to be near Leo and worked in a laundry on the base, later in a clerical job.
Arllys and Leo were married at the Mission in San Miguel, Calif., on Oct. 22, 1941. Leo’s unit had been preparing for desert warfare in California, but later was moved to Louisiana to train for the D-Day invasion of Europe. When Leo shipped out for Europe, Arllys went home to Stanton with their two children, James and Mary.
With the end of the war, Leo returned to Stanton and resumed working at Stanton Hatchery. Leo and Arllys and Leo’s brother, Eugene, and his wife, Gussie, purchased Stanton Hatchery, commencing a family business partnership that lasted almost 30 years. Soon after starting the business came the birth of Howard, and later, Thomas rounded out the family.
Arllys was initially a stay-at-home mom and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, P.E.O., Young Matrons Women’s Club and St Peter’s Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was still playing monthly with her original bridge club from the 1950s until last year when the pandemic started.
When all the children were grown, Arllys went to work for the First National Bank (First Nebraska Bank) and worked there for 20 years.
After Leo’s death in 1987, she served for 30 years on the board of Stanton Nursing Home, now the Stanton Health Center.
Arllys was also one of the original founding board members of the Stanton Community Schools Foundation and served for 27 years.
Arllys loved the Stanton community and was always ready to do her part to support it. She was part of the army of women behind the scenes who would bake a cake, make a casserole, bake cookies for an event or gathering, sell poppies, work a fair booth or whatever was needed in the community.
Above all, Arllys loved her family. She was happiest when she was gathering family and friends. When her mother, Alice, turned 90 near Thanksgiving in 1986, Arllys hosted the extended Johnson family to celebrate both. And for the past 34 years, the Johnson family has continued the tradition of celebrating Thanksgiving together.
Following Arllys, as many as 50 cousins from across the country have been hosted each Thanksgiving by Judy Best Tormey in Greeley, Colo., and now the tradition continues with Bruce and Nancy Waring in Wheatridge, Colo.
Arllys is survived by daughter Mary (LaMarr) Gibson of Norfolk, and their children Angela of Madison, Wis.; Rex (Jessica Murphy), and their children, Teddy and Lila, of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.; and Ben of Phoenix, Ariz.; and son Howard and Victoria Cowan of Yakima, Wash., and his children, Janelle of Springfield, Va., and Ross of Denver, Colo.; and son Tom (Ira Hirschfield) of Mill Valley, Calif.; and sister-in-law Norma Johnson of Atlanta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leo; her son, James; and parents; and three siblings, Yvonne Best, Barbara Henry and Loren Johnson.
Memorial gifts and donations can be made to The Arllys and Leo Hansen Scholarship Fund at the Stanton Community Schools Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Music will be provided by organist Marianne Psotta and the St. Peter’s Church Choir. Pallbearers will be Rex Gibson, Benjamin Gibson, Angela Gibson, Ross Hansen, Mike Sieh and Tim Reese.
Honorary pallbearers will be Janelle Hansen, Emma Goodwin and Julie Vranicar.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.