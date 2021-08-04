You have permission to edit this article.
ORCHARD — Service for Arliss Clinton, 79, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. The Rev. Troy Watson will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery with military rites by Clearwater American Legion Post 267 and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Clinton died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

1942-2021

Arliss R. Clinton was born on March 2, 1942, to Hillery O. and Rose (Berens) Clinton at Spencer. He graduated from Spencer High School in the class of 1959 and attended college at Southern State in Springfield, S.D.

While working at Mastercraft Furniture in Omaha, he met the love of his life, Shirley Tinsley, who was studying nursing at Methodist Nursing School. Their first years dating were spent enjoying life with friends and family in Omaha and, on Oct. 19, 1963, they were united in marriage in Clearwater.

With the Vietnam war raging, Art enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 6, 1966. After basic training in Texas, Shirley joined him in Denver for his specialized training, and then to Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, before he was deployed to Guam and then eventually to Thailand. He attained the rank of staff sargeant and received multiple commendations for his work as a “Airspace Photography System Repairman.”

He chose to leave the service and was honorably discharged on Feb. 6, 1970, to pursue an opportunity in Nebraska. Art and Shirley returned to Clearwater, where with Shirley’s father and mother, they built a family farm. Art tolerated the pigs, loved his cattle and dreamt of the big fish. They raised three boys and enjoyed a wonderful life with so many friends in a community they enjoyed.

He quietly followed Jesus, worshipping on Sundays with his family. He retired from farming in 2007 and enjoyed traveling, dancing, reading, fishing and serving as a member of the Clearwater American Legion Post 267, but most of all, he enjoyed his time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Art is survived by his spouse of 57 year, Shirley; sister Shirley Bailey; three sons, Brian (Tina), Matthew (Elizabeth) and Jason (Josephine); 10 grandchildren, Morghan (Cliff), Jonathan (Lora), Bryce, Erika (Reid), Mason, Teagan, Jack, Sarah, Samantha and Alexandra; two great-grandchildren, CJ and Lethan; a brother-in-law, Tom; sisters-in-law Betty and Elaine; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillery O. and Rose; father and mother-in-law Alvin and Lorrene; brothers Wayne, Donavan, Thomas, HO Junior, Roland; and sister Vivian (Clinton-Ross); and brothers-in-law Don Ross, Edgar Bailey and Marlin Kirchner.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

