Arlis Koehler

WAUSA — Services for Arlis Koehler, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Mary Lorenz

Mary Lorenz

OSMOND — Services for Mary A. Lorenz, 89, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Delores Clocker

Delores Clocker

SPENCER — Services for Delores Clocker, 96, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Norman Johnson

Norman Johnson

NIOBRARA — Services for Norman Johnson, 72, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Donald Doerr

Donald Doerr

WAUSA — Services for Donald Doerr, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.

Milo Johnson

Milo Johnson

LAUREL —  Services for Milo G. Johnson, 93, Manhattan, Kan., formerly of Laurel, will be private and burial with military honors will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Erma Eggerling

Erma Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Karl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marilyn Wright

Marilyn Wright

YANKTON — Private memorial services for Marilyn Wright, 67, Norfolk, formerly of Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Green…

Jeremiah Race

Jeremiah Race

Services for Jeremiah Race, 39, of Tea, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be Jan. 23 in Sioux Falls, S.D., under the direction of George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Arrangements for a July service in Norfolk are pending.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

