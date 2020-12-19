WAUSA — Private family services for Arlis Koehler, 90, of Wausa will be Monday, Dec. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
Public graveside services will follow at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
1930-2020
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Wausa Covenant Church Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Arlis Mae (Holmquist) Koehler, daughter of Walter and Pearl (Olson) Holmquist, was born July 11, 1930, at rural Wausa. She attended Wausa Public School, graduating in 1948. On Feb. 26, 1950, Arlis was united in marriage to Vernon Koehler at Christian Mission Church in Wausa. They were blessed with five children, Sandra, Barbara, Nancy, Peggy and Roger.
Arlis lived her entire life in the Wausa area. She was employed as a telephone operator, homemaker and was a cook at numerous locations. Arlis was a lifetime member of Evangelical Covenant Church and served on the board. She was active in Covenant Women and Wausa Senior Citizens.
Arlis was a loyal Wausa Viking, Nebraska Cornhusker and Minnesota Twins fan. She was honored as fan of the year at Wausa High School in 1990-1991 and 2004-2005. She enjoyed attending as many activities as possible of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many people were able to enjoy her wonderful baked goods, especially Swedish rye bread, rolls, pies, Spritz and chocolate chip cookies. They were great gifts for birthdays and anniversaries. Arlis always enjoyed participating in the family ladder golf tournament, often times being the winner.
Arlis is survived by her children, Sandra (Doug) Livgren of Clay Center, Barbara (Kelly) Johnson of Wausa, Nancy Erickson of Wausa, Peggy (Doyle) Folck of Bloomfield and Roger (Julie) Koehler of Gothenburg; 13 grandchildren, Kendra, Joel, Lance, Brian, Brenda, Lisa, Tyler, Travis, Ashley, Brady, Colby, Logan and Kylie; 26 great-grandchildren and another on the way; brother Richard Holmquist of Chadron; and sisters-in-law LaVonne Koehler of Wausa and Ottis Koehler of Marion, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister Ardis Claussen; grandson Trever Erickson; parents-in-law Ed and Rose Koehler; sister-in-law Mary Ann Holmquist; and brothers-in-law John Claussen, Melvin Koehler, Milford Koehler and Don Koehler.