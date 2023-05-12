WISNER — Services for Arline J. Lurz, 83, formerly of Beemer will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wisner with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Harmony Cemetery in rural Valentine.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point.
Arline Lurz died Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Parson’s House in Omaha.
1940-2023
Arline Janet (Morris) Lurz was born on March 9, 1940, on a farm near Carroll to John and Sophie Morris. She attended a one-room country school in District 20 and District 51. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1957. After high school, she worked for Northwestern Bell Phone Co. as a switchboard operator.
On Dec 8, 1960, she married Willie Mahler. The two moved to West Point, where she worked for Patterson Dairy and Nielsen Propane. They then moved to Beemer, where she began work for the First Community Bank. She worked there for over 42 years. Gaining along the way friends whom she considered her second family.
On March 9, 1986, she wed Lawrence Lurz. Arline was an active member of the Beemer Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, camping and puttering around the yard. She often could be found sitting on her porch visiting and enjoying the families at the (her) park.
Her most cherished memories were those of her family. She loved her children dearly, but her grandchildren had the most special place in her heart.
She was a remarkable woman who had a true combination of warmth, kindness, laughter and love. She had witty sense of humor and always had a Pepsi and a cookie near or in her hand. She will be missed.
Survivors include children Kelly Mahler of Omaha, Kristy and Joe Davis of Marion, Texas, Darrell Lurz (Marta) of Valentine, Dan Lurz of Beemer, Susan Neal (Lewis Herbaugh) of Thedford, Sandy Doyle of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with three on the way; and siblings Maxine Trautman, Jan Gamble and Dennis (Kaye) Morris.
She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse Lawrence; brother Robert Morris; and brothers-in-law Gary Trautman and Lynn Gamble.
Lunch at the Beemer American Legion Hall will follow the service.