Arline Adams

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arline M. Adams, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Overton Cemetery in Overton.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1946-2022
Arline passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk with her family by her side.
Arline was born on May 13, 1946, in Spencer, W.Va., to Warren V. and Evelyn M. (Ford) McCumbers. She graduated from Loomis High School in Loomis in 1964. She then attended and graduated from Grand Island Beauty School in 1965, later graduating from Kearney State College in 1986 with her bachelor’s degree in education.
Arline married Kenneth Adams on Sept. 14, 1968, at the Methodist Church in Atlanta, Neb. To this union, two daughters were born, Amy and April.
After marriage, Arline and Kenneth lived throughout central Nebraska. They lived in Overton, where she operated her own beauty parlor for 10 years. After receiving her education degree from Kearney State College, she worked at the Liberty Heights Christian School in Gothenburg until she retired in 2005.
She enjoyed quilting, painting, camping when the kids were young and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, American Legion Auxiliary and the Camping Club (group that gets together to play cards etc.)
Survivors include her spouse, Kenneth Adams of Norfolk; daughters Amy Werner (fiancé Tim Melvin) of North Platte and April (John) Laskowski of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Tyler (Jera) Werner, Malachi Laskowski and Rory Laskowski; great-grandson Owen Smith; and sisters-in-law Phyllis Hollibaugh of Lexington, Lois Kehl of Lexington and Jeannie (Tim) Kirkbride of Palmer Lake, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Evelyn; grandmother Marie Poehlman; sister Ann McDonald; brother Allen McCumbers; and granddaughter Ivy Rose Laskowski.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Orphan Grain Train, 606 Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.